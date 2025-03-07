Podziemski ruled out of Warriors-Nets game with lower back soreness

The Warriors can't seem to catch a break from the injury bug.

Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski exited Thursday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets within the first 45 seconds of game action, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game with lower back soreness, the Warriors announced.

Podziemski played over a screen and stuck with Nets guard Cam Thomas before grabbing his lower back and asking coach Steve Kerr for a sub.

He then walked off the court and immediately toward the Warriors' locker room. He later returned to the bench and was ruled questionable before eventually being ruled out in the third quarter.

The Warriors already are playing without one of their young players in Jonathan Kuminga, who has missed the past two months of action with an ankle injury.

Gary Payton II missed last game with a fractured nose but returned Thursday with a mask.

Like much of the Warriors, Podziemski has been playing the best basketball of the season since the team acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.6 points on 42.9-percent shooting, with 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 11 games (eight starts) in 30 minutes.

