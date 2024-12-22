Brandin Podziemski

Podz clarifies comments from after Warriors' win vs. Timberwolves

By Ali Thanawalla

Brandin Podziemski didn't need much time to realize he should clarify and add context to comments he made after the Warriors' win on Saturday night.

The second-year NBA guard posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, addressing an answer during his postgame press conference where he said "I don't really think. I just play."

Shortly after the Warriors' 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, coach Steve Kerr spoke about how Golden State's young players need to play alongside Steph Curry.

Kerr's comments were relayed to Podziemski.

"I don't really think. I just play," Podziemski told reporters. "When I'm out there and I'm open, I shoot it. If not, I make a play. I don't really look too much into. I know we have Steph Curry on the court and if he's open, I'm going throw the ball to him. I don't really look too deep into those messages."

In the moment, Podziemski clearly didn't find anything wrong with what he said, but after seeing the reaction, he knew he needed to clear the air.

