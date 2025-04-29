Podz makes assured declaration after Warriors' Game 4 win vs. Rockets

Big-time moments create big-time players.

With a series lead on the line, Warriors second-year guard Brandin Podziemski leaned into the challenge, igniting Golden State’s thrilling 109-106 Game 4 victory over the Rockets on Monday night at Chase Center.

The 22-year-old registered a crucial 26 points that came on 9-of-18 shooting from the field, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc, delivering one of his best performances to give the Warriors a 3-1 series lead over a feisty Rockets.

But it wasn’t a coincidence; he knew he was ready for the big stage all along.

"Chase was on fire tonight."



Brandin Podziemski loved the atmosphere for tonight's win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8mV0y3UMS3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2025

“I think it’s the work, and I know I’m built for this,” Podziemski told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on “Warriors Postgame Live."



“Good players in this league, they want the moment, and they don’t back away from it.”

In a game littered with physical and verbal exchanges and headlined by star wing Jimmy Butler’s return, Podziemski's production made up for star Steph Curry's deficient 17-point game.

In addition to his offensive finesse, Podziemski added five rebounds, five assists and two steals, while delivering crucial buckets in contentious moments.

Podz off the glass plus the foul 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/h90xl50bmC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2025

Although not perfect, Podziemski lived up to the moment.



“The two threes I missed at the end, I’m going to take those every time,” Podziemski added. “I’m built for this moment.



“I know what I put into this when nobody is watching. That’s how you build confidence. You got a lot of reps to prove it. And so, just by that, why doubt yourself?”

On Monday night, Podziemski made it evident that as long as he doesn’t doubt his abilities, the Warriors’ postseason will continue marching forward.

