Podz reveals Butler's unique Warriors pregame ritual

Warriors wing Jimmy Butler is unique.

Unlike his teammates, the 35-year-old has a distinctive locker room tradition that many NBA players never have seen. Such as second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, who told 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” about Butler’s pregame routine.

And, yes, the six-time All-Star’s ritual is out of the ordinary. Unique.

“I think the biggest thing that stands out to me is he lights a candle in his locker – home or away,” Podziemski told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. “I’ve never seen that before.”

Outside of lighting candles prior to games, the veteran forward has been electric since his arrival in the Bay, helping Golden State to a red-hot 15-2 record and boosting its NBA playoffs panorama.

In those 17 games, Butler has also made franchise history, being the fastest player to reach both 100 rebounds and 100 assists.

Regardless of why Butler lights candles, Podziemski argues it’s rewarding.

“I don’t know if it’s something spiritual or just a good luck thing, but he does that,” Podziemski added.

“I’ve never seen that. I saw it for the first time in Chicago when we were there, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is different.’ But, hey, it’s working.”

You heard him, Jimmy: Keep lighting candles.

