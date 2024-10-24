Podziemski stays late after Warriors-Blazers game to correct odd stat line

Brandin Podziemski, if you were to look at one stat and one stat only, had an excellent game in the Warriors' 139-104 demolishing of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Moda Center.

However, that one stat --- Podziemski's eye-popping plus-34 plus-minus -- does not tell the complete story of his performance in the Warriors' season-opening win.

In 24 minutes on the court, Podziemski scored zero points on 0-of-5 shooting from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range while collecting seven rebounds and four assists.

Podz tonight:



0 PTS

0-5 FG

0-4 3P



And still led the team in +/- with a +34. pic.twitter.com/H1j8YIXevG — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 24, 2024

Even though Golden State accumulated a 34-point advantage over Portland in minutes when Podziemski was on the court, he clearly was not pleased with his performance.

Hours after the game, Podziemski was seen on the court getting shots up in an effort to correct his poor shooting night.

Brandin Podziemski getting shots up at Moda Center over two hours after Warriors season opening win vs. Blazers. Podziemski was 0-for-5 (0-for-4 from 3) shooting tonight . Podziemski was a +34 with 7 boards and 4 assists. pic.twitter.com/5yiGdrz8KN — KNBR (@KNBR) October 24, 2024

While his overall plus-34 plus-minus in a game where he missed every shot certainly is an impressive statistical feat -- and, in part, a testament to his multi-faceted impact on the game -- Podziemski knows he can be better.

