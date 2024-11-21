Brandin Podziemski

Podz day to day after taking blow to nose in Warriors' win vs. Hawks

By Will Simonds

Just a few weeks after Brandin Podziemski suffered a broken nose during the NBA preseason, the second-year Warriors guard was on the receiving end of another blow to the face during Golden State's 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Luckily, it appears Podziemski escaped without significant injury this time, per coach Steve Kerr after the game at Chase Center.

"He had X-rays on his nose," Kerr told reporters about Podziemski's status. "He got hit in the face with, I think an elbow. But the X-rays were negative, so -- so far, so good."

When asked if Podziemski's status is best described as day to day, Kerr agreed that's the best approximation he could offer.

Given his gritty, rambunctious style of play, Kerr wasn't particularly surprised by Podziemski's involvement in another unfortunate collision.

"It's a frequent sight. He literally sticks his nose in there on every play," Kerr detailed. "That's why we love him; he's so tough and physical. He takes charges. He's always battling for rebounds, so he frequently gets hit."

Wednesday's blow occurred in the fourth quarter, as Hawks center Clint Capela incidentally struck Podziemski as both players went after a rebound.

Podziemski broke his nose on Oct. 13 after colliding with his teammate, forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis, in a preseason contest against the Detroit Pistons.

Podziemski had been wearing a protective mask for over a month but stopped wearing it only recently. And with fellow guard De'Anthony Melton set for season-ending ACL surgery, the Warriors certainly don't need anymore injuries.

