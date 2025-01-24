Podz's return fuels Warriors' bench in blowout win over Bulls

SAN FRANCISCO – Brandin Podziemski’s return to the court after a nearly four-week injury absence coincided with one of the best games by the Warriors’ bench in franchise history.

After missing 12 games with an abdominal injury Podziemski was back doing a little bit of everything. He scored 10 points and finished plus-22, the second highest mark on Golden State’s roster.

He also had four rebounds, two assists, a steal and took a hard charge from Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. In the second half, Podziemski raced in from the baseline and scored off a bounce pass from Stephen Curry.

More to the point, Podziemski was part of the Warriors’ second unit that provided the impetus for Golden State’s 131-106 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Eight Warriors reserves combined for 83 points, the third-most in franchise history since 1970-71 when the stat started being tracked. The record is 94 set in 1977.

“They all played well,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr who reached deep down his bench for help and got it. “It was an incredible performance off the bench.”

For sure.

Quinten Post, who has forced his way into Kerr’s rotations, led the charge with career highs in points (20), made field goals (7) and assists (3). Post also made five 3-pointers, becoming the first Warriors player 7-feet or taller to accomplish that according to Elias Sports Bureau, although height is an unofficial stat.

Gui Santos, who set a career high for scoring Wednesday in Sacramento, set another personal best with 19 points and seven rebounds. Santos also made five 3s, matching Post and Curry for the team lead. It’s the first time that the Warriors have ever had multiple bench players make at least five 3s.

Moses Moody had 16 points and Dennis Schroder added 11 to complete Golden State’s list of five bench players in double figures.

“Today felt so great shooting because we were driving, getting to the paint (and) kicking outside,” Santos said. “That’s the shot you work on every day. When you have these shots in the game, the confidence that you have is way, way bigger.”

The Warriors’ bench has been a big topic all season.

Kerr began the season talking about the depth of his club and all the options that that depth presented. At times the bench backed up the hype but it wasn’t with the consistency that was needed from a team dealing with aging superstars and newcomers with very little experience.

Now that Podziemski is back with Santos and Post playing at their best level of the season, things might be turning in the right direction for Golden State.

“The cutting and quick passing, that’s what’s exciting,” Kerr said. “Quinten has that, Brandin has that, Gui has that. When the game starts to flow and the ball is really moving and the spacing is good, that’s basketball and that’s what we’ve prided ourselves on for years here. It’s really fun to see these young guys picking that up and playing well together.”

