Podziemski shines in big, little ways in Warriors' Game 4 win

SAN FRANCISCO – As good as Brandin Podziemski was in terms of scoring – he was all that and a bag of chips, pouring in a playoff career-high 26 points – he was equally effective doing all of the other little things that Warriors fans have come to expect from the plucky second-year guard.

With his patented stand-your-ground mindset, Podziemski absorbed yet another charging foul, had five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and made a brilliant defensive gem after Rockets guard Fred VanVleet zipped around him headed for the hoop. Podziemski didn’t flinch and chased Van Vleet down, making a clutch block from behind with 4:22 minutes remaining to preserve Golden State’s slim lead.

When the Rockets got the ball back a few minutes then threw the ball out of bounds, Podziemski flexed and appeared to growl at the frenzied crowd.

“Obviously, it’s magnified a little bit because it was a key possession,” Podziemski said after Golden State's 109-106 win. “But just understanding watching film, (Van Vleet) is not the best finisher in the paint. Either he wants to spray it out or shoot 3s a lot of the time.

“I wasn’t too worried when he got past me. Just kind of rode the drive. He went for a floater, I just tried to help (Draymond Green) out a little and get a piece of it.”

Podziemski has been doing the little things ever since he entered the NBA as Golden State’s first-round pick (No. 19 overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft.

That earned him a big spot in coach Steve Kerr’s rotations and has raised his standing in the hearts of many Warriors fans, including some of his own teammates.

“The skill is there but it’s his heart,” Green said. “I like to call it irrational confidence. He puts work in but he has irrational confidence. It’s one of those things I actually wish I had. He just has the ultimate belief in himself and his abilities. He’s been showing it for the last few months.

“Tonight we need it in a major way and he stepped up.”

The 6-foot-5 Podziemski always has played bigger than his size and has had a no-fear mentality to go with that aggressive style. That earned him a spot with the closing five Monday when he was locked up with Van Vleet.

“Brandin’s big-time,” Kerr said. “Second-year player but plays like a 10th-year guy. He’s got so much poise and confidence. He was obviously a key to everything.”

Kerr noted that Podziemski, among several others, has benefited greatly since the team traded for Jimmy Butler.

“Jimmy’s arrival was huge for him,” Kerr said. “Once we got Jimmy, we were running a lot of offense through Jimmy, and that allowed Brandin to play on the other side. He’s at his best when he can do that.”

Podziemski didn’t get that deep and kept it pretty simple when summing up his performance in Game 4.

“Just tried to do my best to help (Stephen Curry) and we ended up getting the win,” he said. “That’s all we wanted tonight.”

