Podz shares how Steph's advice fueled his bounce-back from injury

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is playing with a pep in his step since returning from an abdominal strain in late January, and his presence has helped Golden State ascend the Western Conference standings.

The 22-year-old partly credits a four-word mantra from veteran teammate Steph Curry for his bounce-back after a lackluster start to the 2024-25 NBA season -- and for helping him see things from a different perspective.

"I think Steph always told me that it's a long season," Podziemski told 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" on Wednesday. "There's ups and downs, and part of the downs was the injury and not playing how I wanted to play early [in the season]. I understand it's 82 games, and I had time to flip that. And I think I did come back from injury, [and] while I was hurt, seeing the game in a different light and it's helped me come back and play well."

Podziemski missed 12 games with his injury before returning to the court for Golden State's win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 23, and has averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the Warriors' last 19 games. Before the injury, Podziemski averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30 games to start the season.

He also improved from a 40.4 shooting percentage from the field and 29.5 percent from 3-point range to now shooting 45.2 percent overall and 34.3 percent from deep since his return. Podziemski has benefited from the Warriors' acquisition of Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade deadline, too, posting 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the 11 games since his new teammate entered the rotation.

Across those 11 games, Golden State has leapt from No. 10 in the West to No. 6 and defeated the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden for their ninth victory since Butler's arrival. Podziemski scored 19 points in New York, adding five rebounds and four assists one night after also scoring 19 points with 11 boards and two dimes against the Charlotte Hornets.

To make things even better, Podziemski, Butler and the Warriors only are set to improve with Jonathan Kuminga's return from an ankle sprain right around the corner. And as Podziemski knows well, Kuminga could play even better than before the injury.

"I think the good thing about Jonathan is he's been with us every step of the way since Jimmy has been here," Podziemski continued. "... He's constantly learning from Jimmy, and obviously Draymond [Green] is always on him. So it's going to do nothing but help us when he returns. It's going to give us another high-level player in this league that's going to fit with whoever's on the floor. Whenever he gets that OK from Rick [Celebrini], we're going to be excited to have him."

The future is bright for the Warriors. And while Butler's impact on the team is undeniable, Podziemski certainly deserves credit for his turnaround -- and maybe Curry, too.

