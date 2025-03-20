Brandin Podziemski

Podz contemplated hitting ‘night night' celebration vs. Bucks

By Joaquin Ruiz

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski almost hit one of the NBA’s more iconic celebrations in Golden State’s 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

In talking to 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” on Wednesday, the second-year Swiss Army Knife detailed his temptation to demonstrate superstar teammate Steph Curry’s "night night" celebration after knocking down a clutch 3-point shot toward the end of regulation against the Bucks.

“I was contemplating it on the second [three-point shot], but then I was like, that’s kind of [Curry and Draymond Green’s] thing, so let me just not intrude on their little celebration,” Podziemski told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley.

Dub Nation probably wouldn’t have minded. Nevertheless, here’s the “second” triple Podziemski referenced:

Podz hits the CLUTCH 3 👌

Podziemski could’ve done any celebration he wanted Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Over 29 minutes, he finished the Golden State win with 17 points on 4-for-7 shooting from deep and collected seven rebounds and one steal.

Sure, the "night night" celebration might be Curry’s trademark – and Green’s new rental – but Podziemski should have his own signature move after a game-sealing play; it’s on his mind, at least.

“I got to find some of mine that I could kind of label as mine and stick with it,” Podziemski admitted to Willard and Dibley.

Something with the hair, maybe? Podziemski said that would be “something.”

