Podz joins Steph in Warriors history after 3-point flurry vs. Spurs

In the Warriors’ 148-106 blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Frost Bank Center, Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski channeled his inner Steph Curry.

The 22-year-old rehearsed it so well that he wrote his name under Curry’s in the franchise’s record books.

Podziemski became the second-youngest Warrior to record at least seven 3-pointers in a game.

Brandin Podziemski is the 2nd youngest Warriors player ever to record 7+ 3PM in a game.



Back in the 2009-10 NBA season, in what was his rookie year, Curry set the record at 21 years of age after scoring seven 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Sunday night, Podziemski finished with 27 points to go with six rebounds and five assists, falling just two points shy of his career high. His seven threes set a new career high, however.

Outside of Podziemski and Curry, the only other Warrior under the age of 23 to have scored at least seven threes in a game is Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole, who did it on five occasions.

Behind Podziemski’s impact from deep, the Warriors now have a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with eight regular-season games remaining.

With the stakes rising for the Warriors, perhaps there’s no better time for Golden State players to channel their inner Curry.

Podziemski sure did that.

