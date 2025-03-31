Brandin Podziemski

Podz joins Steph in Warriors history after 3-point flurry vs. Spurs

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the Warriors’ 148-106 blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Frost Bank Center, Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski channeled his inner Steph Curry

The 22-year-old rehearsed it so well that he wrote his name under Curry’s in the franchise’s record books. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Podziemski became the second-youngest Warrior to record at least seven 3-pointers in a game.

Back in the 2009-10 NBA season, in what was his rookie year, Curry set the record at 21 years of age after scoring seven 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Sunday night, Podziemski finished with 27 points to go with six rebounds and five assists, falling just two points shy of his career high. His seven threes set a new career high, however.

Outside of Podziemski and Curry, the only other Warrior under the age of 23 to have scored at least seven threes in a game is Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole, who did it on five occasions

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Mar 28

Why Warriors' 2022 title was ‘sweetest' moment of Draymond's career

Draymond Green Mar 28

Draymond's faith in Warriors' title chances grows daily despite decreasing odds

Behind Podziemski’s impact from deep, the Warriors now have a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with eight regular-season games remaining. 

With the stakes rising for the Warriors, perhaps there’s no better time for Golden State players to channel their inner Curry.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Podziemski sure did that.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brandin Podziemski
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us