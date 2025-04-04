Warriors Reaction

Why Windhorst claims Warriors are West's ‘secret No. 2 seed'

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors have skyrocketed up the Western Conference standings after acquiring star forward Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade on Feb. 5.

With six games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Golden State (45-31) currently is the West's No. 5 playoff seed, with a handful of teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies (45-32), Minnesota Timberwolves (45-32) and Los Angeles Clippers (44-32) chasing them in the rearview mirror.

With matchups against Western Conference foes like the Denver Nuggets (47-30), Houston Rockets (50-27), Phoenix Suns (35-41) and the Clippers still remaining on the schedule, the Warriors' playoff positioning could change drastically in the next nine days, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes Golden State truly is one of the best teams in the West, regardless of where it finishes the regular season.

"The Warriors come out with, I think, their biggest win of the season," Windhorst said Thursday night on "SportsCenter" after Golden State's 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

"... They are sort of the secret No. 2 seed here, because when Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler play together, they're now 19-2. The lineup that started tonight, which included Brandin Podziemski, who had one of the games of his career, they're now 12-0. So when this team gets together, they are an absolute beast."

It's no secret who the West's true No. 1 seed is, as the Oklahoma City Thunder (64-12) have held down the top spot for the entire season and will have home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

And regardless of where the Warriors finish in the conference standings, Windhorst believes they are capable of beating just about any team.

