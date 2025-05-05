NBA Playoffs

Buddy Hield stunningly ties NBA playoff Game 7 3-point record in win vs. Rockets

By Ali Thanawalla

Buddy Hield had the game of his life in the Warriors' biggest contest of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The veteran guard made nine 3-pointers in the Warriors' remarkable 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, tying the NBA record for the most triples in a Game 7.

Hield tied the record held by former Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo, who accomplished the feat as a member of the New York Knicks in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

Hield's 3-point barrage is exactly what the Warriors needed after searching for scoring options in the Game 5 and Game 6 losses to the Rockets.

In an otherworldly shooting display, the 32-year-old made six 3-pointers in the first half and had a game-high 22 points at halftime, pacing the Warriors to a 51-39 lead.

Hield didn't cool off in the second half.

His record-tying 3-pointer came with 18.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and helped cement the Warriors' victory.

The shot gave Hield a game-high -- and playoff career-high -- 33 points.

On a night when Steph Curry didn't have the hot hand, Hield picked up the slack and tied an NBA record along the way.

