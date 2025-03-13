Hield cherishes being one of Steph's all-time favorite teammates

Steph Curry has played with a grand total of 140 different Warriors teammates throughout his 16-year NBA career.

And veteran guard Buddy Hield, one of his newest teammates, is one of his favorites.

After Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed last week in an interview with 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" that Curry told him that Hield was one of his all-time favorite teammates, Hield reacted to the honor in an interview with the network's "Steiny & Guru" show on Wednesday at Chase Center.

"It means a lot, coming from a guy like him," Hield told Matt Steinmetz and Daryle Johnson. "I'm just here trying to be a sponge and learn from him every day. I know he goes through a lot on and off the basketball court. Just what he's chasing, the ups and downs of the season, so I'm just trying to keep that positive light around him, make him smile, making him enjoy every day because 16 years in the league is a lot. I'm at nine years in the league and I see the pressure and the ups and downs you go through. It's never easy, and especially for a guy of his stature and how long he's been carrying this league for.

"I just know that he needs that positivity around him all the time, good energy and good vibes, and if I can be that positive energy, just so he can feed off every day, when he's having his good or bad days, it's good for us and good for the team."

In professional sports, a player with an infectious personality like Hield's often is referred to as the locker room's "glue guy," but Hield can be so much more than that for the Warriors.

Outside of Curry and a few other NBA exceptions, Hield is one of the game's best sharpshooters and is capable of catching fire on any night and fueling the Warriors' offense, as he did early on in the 2024-25 NBA season and recent games since the All-Star break.

While he is capable of doing his best Curry impression on the court, it's his fun-loving personality off of it that has Curry drawn to him as one of his favorite teammates.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast