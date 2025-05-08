Before Buddy Hield scored a game-high 24 points in the Warriors' Western Conference semifinal Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, he had a hilarious wardrobe malfunction.

And Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a perfect reaction when he realized Hield's mistake.

It was at this moment, Buddy and Coach figured out he was wearing the wrong shorts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D2mXyzQco7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 8, 2025

Hield started Game 1, but one minute into the contest, he realized he was wearing the wrong shorts.

The game was stopped and the Warriors were forced to use a timeout as Hield -- Tuesday's self-declared "Batman" -- retreated to the locker room to make a costume change.

Buddy Hield started the game in the wrong shorts, so he had to run back to the locker room and change 😅 pic.twitter.com/8AxoDdBkLK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2025

The Warriors were hit with a delay of game violation, but in the end, it didn't matter as they pulled out a 99-88 win even as Steph Curry exited with a strained left hamstring.

After the game, Hield tried to put the blame on his new best friend, Jimmy Butler.

"Jimmy switched it out," Hield jokingly told reporters as he sat next to Butler. "That was Jimmy's fault. Jimmy switched it out, and that's what happened. So I was looking for my shorts and I thought it was the right ones. He said, 'Yo, put these on.' "

"That's what you're going with?" Butler responded.

"Yeah, I'm going with it was Jimmy's fault," Hield continued. "His locker's next to my locker. I was looking for my shorts ... I put them on, they look just alike. Got a fine for it. So it's cool, but it's Jimmy's fault. Blame Jimmy."

Buddy blames Jimmy for his wardrobe malfunction to start tonight's game 😅 pic.twitter.com/zdaNNS8hYh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2025

Kerr, Hield, Butler and everyone else watching had a good laugh at the whole situation.

Needless to say, Hield will be more vigilant about which shorts he puts on before leaving the locker room.

