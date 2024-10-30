Charles Barkley

Barkley caught disparaging Warriors in pregame hot-mic gaffe

By Angelina Martin

Charles Barkley never has been one to suppress his opinions, and especially those about the Warriors.

But even he might not have meant for the world to hear his comments about Golden State before the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, as the TNT analyst was caught on a hot mic when "Inside the NBA" went to a commercial break.

"Yo man, Golden State stinks," Barkley was heard saying.

To be fair, the sentiment is one Barkley probably wouldn't be afraid to say on air, either. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer said the Warriors "stink" in an interview with "The Jim Jackson Show" earlier this month, and Barkley even has taunted Golden State fans to their faces in the past.

To put it bluntly, Barkley is a well-known Bay Area hater. And while it's unclear if his hot-mic gaffe was intentional or not, there certainly are no questions about his true feelings.

