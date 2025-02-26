Charlotte Hornets set unfortunate NBA record with losses to Warriors, Kings

The Charlotte Hornets' rough 2024-25 NBA season hit a new low over the last four days.

As the Hornets wrap up a grueling nine-game road trip, they made an unfortunate bit of NBA history with a 128-92 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Charlotte's 36-point loss to Golden State comes on the heels of a 53-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and a 42-point loss to the Kings on Monday.

The Hornets lost those three games by 131 points, breaking the previous three-game point-differential record of 114, held by the Trail Blazers from April 7 through April 10, 2022, per Sportradar.

Charlotte did avoid another piece of history by cutting their margin of defeat to the Warriors to 36, as no NBA team had ever lost three consecutive games by at least 40 points.

With one game remaining on the road trip -- a stop in Dallas to face the Mavericks on Thursday -- the Hornets are 1-7 on the excursion and 14-43 overall this season.

The good news for the Hornets is that when they return home, they will host the Washington Wizards, the only Eastern Conference team with fewer wins (10-47).

The bad news for Charlotte is that Golden State visits Spectrum Center on Monday, so another blowout loss might be on the horizon.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast