Too soon? Mavericks troll Warriors with Klay, Luka post

The Dallas Mavericks love to troll the Warriors.

On Thursday, in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Dallas shaded Dub Nation, referring to Klay Thompson and Luka Dončić as the "Splash Bros," a reference to the Warriors' legendary Steph Curry-Thompson backcourt.

Thompson made history in his Mavericks debut, scoring 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range, propelling Dallas to a 120-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

Dončić, on the other hand, recorded a game-high 28 points on 9-of-25 shooting from the field and 4 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Now, those aren’t quite Curry-Thompson numbers. But Dallas wasn’t going to waste an opportunity to take a dig at its Western Conference foe.

After all, it's not the first time the Mavericks trolled Dub Nation about Thompson.

Back in July, when announcing the signing of Thompson, the Mavericks invoked Canon Curry’s “Hello, Klay Thompson!“ phrase.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In efforts to say hi to his father’s Splash Brother, Canon first famously shouted the phrase at Thompson after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in December 2022.

By the looks of it, the Mavericks will continue trolling Dub Nation, as it tries to accept that the four-time NBA champion is gone after 11 legendary seasons.

Too soon? Perhaps.

The anticipation for Thompson’s Bay Area return on Nov. 12 only continues to build up for Dub Nation, though.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast