Why Deebo is excited about Commanders trade after 49ers departure

Deebo Samuel is looking forward to the next chapter of his NFL career.

After the 49ers agreed to trade the star wide receiver to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Samuel wrote a heartfelt article for the Players' Tribune on Thursday, where he shared his appreciation for his former organization and explained why he is excited about joining the Commanders.

"I think this is one of the best possible fits for me, where I can go in and help a team," Samuel wrote. "Honestly, when my agent asked me where I wanted to go, this was one of the teams at the top of my list. I started watching Jayden [Daniels] because of [Brandon] Aiyuk, that’s like his best friend. We used to chill, watch LSU games, and I knew he was going to be a stud. I’ve got some connections already with the coaching staff.

"Definitely ready to work with Terry [McLaurin] for sure, because we came in the league at the same time. I’ve heard how hard he grinds. I’m just ready to match the energy and get to it. S--t…. I got a feeling this season is about to be one of them ones."

The 49ers will receive a fifth-round NFL draft pick in return for Samuel once the trade is made official at the start of the new league year on March 12.

Not only did the 49ers receive a modest return for Samuel, but agreed to trade him to one of the NFC's best teams, a situation Samuel is excited about joining and a move he appreciates San Francisco making.

"And listen, for John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan] to send me to a team in the NFC that was almost a Super Bowl contender, it just shows you the type of love and relationship that we have," Samuel added. "I know at the end of the day, they didn’t have to do that. So, it’s not a lick of bad blood when it comes to me and that organization. It’s always love."

While Samuel has nothing but love for the 49ers off the field, that likely will change, temporarily, on the field if he and the Commanders square off against San Francisco in the playoffs next season.

