Why ex-NBA vets Cousins, Williams see Warriors as true ‘contenders'

Two retired NBA veterans who know what the Warriors are capable of warned the NBA on Wednesday about Golden State’s current ascension to contention.

On FanDuel's “Run It Back” show, DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins and Lou Williams detailed to Chandler Parsons why they believe the Warriors are making a serious push to be the last team standing during the 2024-25 NBA season.

“Contenders, for sure,” Cousins told Williams and Parsons. “This is the Warriors. We all know their history. We know what they can bring, once they’re in a position to be successful. They’re now in a position to be successful.

“They added a huge piece in Jimmy Butler, been playing well, flowing well, [Steph Curry] is playing out of his mind right now; obviously, when you get a chance to have a talent like that on your team, you always have a chance. [Draymond Green] is playing out of his mind; put two defensive guys like Draymond and Jimmy together, that’s a scary team. Everybody knows the Warriors’ best teams are when they’re defensive teams, and this is one of those years.”

The Warriors are contenders in a wide open Western Conference 👀



"The Warriors are in a position to be successful. ... Two defensive guys together, like Draymond and Jimmy, is a scary team." - @BoogieCousins@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/w7PwCOhWlR — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 26, 2025

Cousins would know.

He played key minutes for Golden State during the franchise’s final season in Oakland, helping the Warriors come within two games of a heartbreaking 2019 NBA Finals loss to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Cousins also had many, often unsuccessful, duels against Curry and Co. with the Sacramento Kings and several other teams. The same can be said for Williams, as he never won much against the Warriors. In fact, the pair of NBA retirees ended their illustrious careers a combined 23-44 in regular-season games against the Warriors.

But Williams, too, has no hard feelings and joined Cousins in acknowledging Golden State’s current success.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Yeah, I think they’re contenders,” Williams told Cousins and Parsons. “I like them.”

The Warriors have won six of their first seven games since acquiring six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, and steadily are climbing closer to a top-six seed in the competitive Western Conference.

Cousins and Williams are the latest two basketball minds hopping on the Golden State bandwagon. Even ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who never admits to being wrong, admitted he was incorrect about the Warriors and believes they’re serious.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast