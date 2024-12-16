Kerr reveals when new Warriors guard Schröder will make debut

Reinforcements are on the way for the Warriors with newly acquired guard Dennis Schröder set to join the team soon.

Ahead of Golden State's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Schröder will arrive in the Bay on Monday for his physical and practice with the team Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, Schröder will make his Warriors debut against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

"I’m thrilled," Kerr said of Schröder, whom the Warriors acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that became official Sunday. "I told Dennis today he’s kicked my ass on three different continents … If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em."

Kerr knows Schröder's talent well thanks to the coach's role with Team USA. Kerr coached against the German pro in both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where Schröder led Germany to victory as the tournament MVP.

The Warriors coach now can benefit from Schröder, who was averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists with the Nets before the trade. Golden State sent injured guard De'Anthony Melton, young guard Reece Beekman and three second-round draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Schröder and a second-round pick.

Schröder serves as the perfect replacement for Melton, who helped the Warriors start the season out hot before sustaining a partially torn left ACL against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12 and undergoing season-ending surgery on Dec. 4.

"He’s a gamer, he’s a competitor, pick-and-roll player, two-way player," Kerr said of Schröder. "You got to do what you got to do to get better, so it was a move that we felt like made perfect sense. He will fill what Melton was doing for us in terms of being able to play off the ball, excellent defender, long wingspan. He’s a steals guy, forces turnovers, pace.

"Everything that we need, we feel like he can provide."

The Warriors will see how Schröder fits in with the team this week during practice. And on Thursday, Dub Nation will get its first look at the new Golden State guard.

