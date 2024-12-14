Warriors trade for veteran guard Schröder, send Melton to Nets

Help is on the way for the Warriors.

Golden State has acquired veteran guard Dennis Schröder and a second-round draft pick (2025 via Miami, protected 31-37) from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for injured guard De'Anthony Melton, guard Reece Beckman and three second-round picks (2026 and 2028 via Atlanta and Golden State’s own 2029 selection), the team officially announced Sunday morning.

The deal couldn't become official until Sunday when Melton became trade-eligible.

ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report the news, which later was confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole by a source.

The Nets will take on what remains of Melton's one-year, $12.8 million contract he signed this past offseason, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Melton suffered a partially torn left ACL against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12 and underwent surgery on Dec. 4 in Los Angeles. He is expected to make a full recovery to play next season.

The Warriors started out the 2024-25 NBA season red hot but since have cooled down, winning just four of their last 12 games to fall to 14-10 and fifth place in the Western Conference. Their latest loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday knocked them out of the NBA Cup and left Dub Nation calling for action ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Golden State's recent shooting struggles appear to have forced general manager Mike Dunleavy's hand, and he managed to get it done without surrendering any of the Warriors' young talent.

Schröder, who is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game this season, certainly will help provide Golden State with an offensive spark. And as a seasoned vet in his 12th NBA season, the 31-year-old is exactly the kind of court-savvy player the Warriors are known to covet.

Beekman, 23, appeared in two games for Golden State this season, scoring two points in four minutes. After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft out of the University of Virginia, Beekman signed a two-way contract with Golden State. He appeared in an additional nine games with Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, posting averages of 18.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.

