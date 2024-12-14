Report: Warriors finalizing trade for Schroder, sending Melton to Nets

Help reportedly is on the way for the Warriors.

After reporting Saturday that Golden State was in a "serious pursuit" of a trade for veteran Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder, who becomes trade-eligible Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania followed up with a bombshell. The Warriors now are finalizing a deal to acquire Schroder and a second-round draft pick from the Nets in exchange for injured guard De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, Charania reported, citing sources.

The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal to send guard Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN. A dynamic playmaker and scorer arriving to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/6NC4xcnKnc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 14, 2024

The Nets will take on what remains of Melton's one-year, $12.8 million contract he signed this past offseason, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. Melton suffered a partially torn left ACL against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12 and underwent surgery earlier on Dec. 4 in Los Angeles. He is expected to make a full recovery in order to play next season.

The Warriors started out the 2024-25 NBA season red hot but since have cooled down, winning just four of their last 12 games to fall to 14-10 and fifth place in the Western Conference. Their latest loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday knocked them out of the NBA Cup and left Dub Nation calling for action ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Golden State's recent shooting struggles appear to have forced general manager Mike Dunleavy's hand, and he managed to get it done without surrendering any of the Warriors' young talent.

Schroder, who is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game this season, certainly will help provide Golden State with an offensive spark. And as a seasoned vet in his 14th NBA season, the 31-year-old is exactly the kind of court-savvy player the Warriors are known to covet.

