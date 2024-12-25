Kerr confident it's a ‘matter of time' before Schröder's shots fall

Dennis Schröder hasn't made a huge impact for the Warriors so far, but coach Steve Kerr sees no reason to panic about Golden State's latest trade acquisition just three games in.

"It's [Schröder's] third game with us, so it's going to take some time," Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' 111-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center. "But I love what I see from Dennis, just in terms of the ball pressure. I thought he did an excellent job defensively. He's a guy who is streaky as a shooter.

"I've seen him, and I know it's just a matter of time before he starts knocking them down, but there's going to be nights where shots aren't going. But Dennis is a great addition for us, and you he's going to help us win a lot of games."

Schröder finished Monday's loss a team-worst minus-22, shooting 3 of 9 from the field with nine points, three assists and zero rebounds in 30 minutes.

Schröder's first Chase Center bucket 👏 pic.twitter.com/2L2inStAI0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 24, 2024

After averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game with the Brooklyn Nets this season, Schröder has posted 7.7 points and 3.7 assists in three games since being traded to the Warriors. Golden State is 1-2 in those games.

But as Kerr noted, it's a small sample size. Still, the Warriors acquired Schröder in hopes he could provide some more offense alongside Steph Curry. With the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline still weeks away, though, the Warriors still have some time to see if Schröder ends up fitting in before deciding if and when to make another move.

