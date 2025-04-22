Baron Davis slams Nuggets for stealing Warriors' ‘We Believe' mantra

The Warriors’ famous “We Believe” slogan was stolen by the Denver Nuggets during the 2025 NBA playoffs, and former Golden State star Baron Davis isn’t happy about it.

“I mean, that’s just so original. So original and unoriginal,” Davis sarcastically said on Monday’s edition of the “Draymond Green Show” podcast. “Man, come on, Denver. Call me, I’ll give you a slogan. This ain’t going to work. Somebody should be fired.

“This don’t work in Denver, you got to come up with something for Denver. You got to come up with something for Denver.”

The Nuggets rolled out a rally towel donning the motto for Game 1 of their 2025 Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers at their home Ball Arena.

Davis and the 2006-07 “We Believe” Warriors made NBA history when they became the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed (Dallas Mavericks) in a first-round playoff series. And Davis and Green each agreed that just because the iconic Golden State team is decades old, it doesn’t give Denver an excuse to rip off the Warriors.

So, what exactly are the fourth-seeded Nuggets believing in their matchup with the fifth-seeded Clippers? The world may never know. After all, Dub Nation still uses the mantra.

“I say that too about the Warriors,” Davis told Green. “That’s like a Warriors mantra. We still believe. That’s what would replace the ‘We Believe.’”

Green agreed that “somebody should be fired.”

