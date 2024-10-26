How Kerr learned of Freeman's World Series walk-off amid Warriors game

Die-hard Dodgers fan Steve Kerr was busy coaching the Warriors on Friday night while MLB history was being made during Game 1 of the World Series between Los Angeles and the New York Yankees.

Lucky for him, though, he had a messenger right behind him sharing the most important updates of the game.

During halftime of Golden State's second game of the 2024-25 NBA season against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center, Kerr took a quick glimpse at his phone to check the score. It was 2-2 at the time.

"I didn't know anything that was going on after that point," Kerr said postgame (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater).

The game at Dodger Stadium went into extra innings, when the Yankees took a 3-2 lead at the top of the 10th.

It came down to the final three outs for Los Angeles to avoid dropping Game 1 at home. Dodgers catcher Will Smith flied out to right for out No. 1.

Next thing you know, the Dodgers had two runners on base after Gavin Lux walked before advancing to second base off a Tommy Edman single.

The Dodgers' late rally momentum prompted a pitching change by New York, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone turned to lefty Nestor Cortes, who had the tall task of getting baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers star Mookie Betts out to secure the victory.

Ohtani fouled out to left thanks to an incredible effort by Alex Verdugo.

One out to go for Cortes and the Yankees, who opted to intentionally walk Betts to load the bases with eight-time MLB All-Star and 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman on deck. Freeman crushed Cortes' first pitch into the stands for an extra-inning walk-off grand slam -- the first in MLB history -- to steal Game 1 from the Yankees.

And as promised, Kerr's new friend a couple rows behind him delivered the great news.

"I did not [watch the grand slam] but the guy in the first row right behind me gasped," Kerr shared. "There was a dead ball and the guy said, 'Oh my god. He did it. He hit it out.' And I said, 'Who?' He said Freeman and I was like, OK."

Steve Kerr, a Dodgers fan, was coaching in Utah when Freddie Freeman hit the grand slam. He said he heard a guy in the front row gasp and say: ‘He hit it out.’ Kerr asked the fan: “Who?” pic.twitter.com/aX4IfLs4gG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 26, 2024

Game 2 of the World Series is set for 5:08 p.m. PT Saturday, an off day for the Warriors.

There's no doubt Kerr will miss the contest as he continues to root for his boys in blue.

