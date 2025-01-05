Draymond Green

Draymond picks up Flagrant, Tech in controversial sequence vs. Grizz

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

A contentious moment was bound to happen with Draymond Green facing the Memphis Grizzlies.

The combustible sequence happened early in the fourth quarter on Saturday night at Chase Center when the Warriors forward committed a hard foul on Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Tempers flared for a few seconds before order was restored. But the referees reviewed the play and assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1, much to Green's bewilderment.

Draymond was assessed a Flagrant 1 for this play on Zach Edey 🤨

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) January 4, 2025 at 7:36 PM

Green got much enjoyment out of Edey missing the first free throw and could be seen saying "Ball don't lie."

But Green's beef with the refs didn't end there.

On the Warriors' next possession, Green drained a 3-pointer and let the refs hear about it. Naturally, he was hit with a Technical foul.

Golden State Warriors

wildfires 22 hours ago

Steve Kerr's 90-year-old mother among those evacuated from Pacific Palisades wildfire

Lindy Waters Jan 6

Why Tuesday marks important Warriors deadline for Waters, Santos

Draymond was assessed a Flagrant 1 for this play on Zach Edey 🤨

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) January 4, 2025 at 7:36 PM

Green wasn't the only Warriors player to catch the ire of the officiating crew, as a Dennis Schroder picked up a Technical foul a few minutes later when he screamed at the Grizzlies following a driving layup and a foul.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The good news for the Warriors is that all the free throws they gave to the Grizzlies didn't come back to bite them.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond Green
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us