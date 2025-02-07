Draymond, two other Warriors to participate in NBA All-Star events

Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield will participate in some of the NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

The sharpshooting Hield will participate in the Starry 3-Point Contest, while Green and Moody will team up in the Kia Skills Challenge.

The 3-Point Contenst is familiar territory for Hield, as he has participated in it three times, winning in 2020 with the Sacramento Kings.

Buddy Hield is no stranger to the Starry 3-Point Contest.



The 2020 champion will represent the Dubs on All-Star Saturday 👌 pic.twitter.com/NCSG6B2i6a — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2025

Green has made four All-Star teams in his career, and this is the second time he will participate in the Skills Challenge.

Moody will make his first-ever appearance at All-Star Weekend as he and Green face duos from the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and a rookie team.

Teaming up on All-Star Saturday Night!



Draymond Green and Moses Moody are set to compete in the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge 💪 pic.twitter.com/c2NC0eKVmn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2025

All eyes will be on the Bay Area for the All-Star festivities as the NBA's mid-season showcase comes to Chase Center for the first time. Steph Curry is the sole Golden State player to make the All-Star roster and will look to put on a show for the hometown fans.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night will occur Feb. 15 at Chase Center with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast