To most NBA analysts and pundits, Warriors forward Draymond Green is one of the league's best defenders -- if not the best -- and can shut down any top player.

But after Green got into it with All-Star center Alperen Şengün during the Warriors' 106-96 loss on Sunday night at Chase Center, former NBA player and current Houston Rockets color analyst Ryan Hollins had some pointed words for the Golden State forward.

"That's ridiculous," Hollins said on the Rockets' Space City Home Network broadcast as Green was assessed a technical foul for shoving Şengün before Houston could inbound the ball (h/t Awful Announcing). "Look at him. The ball's not in bounds. He's just trying to get in Şengün's head. He knows he can't guard him to save his life."

Şengün believes Green's technical foul was the turning point in the game.

"I think that was the moment we won the game because everybody got heated up and we responded well," Şengün told reporters. "I think they were trying to scare us to play softer. But you just play harder after that and just help my team."

Green later picked up a Flagrant 1 foul for elbowing Şengün in the face while going up for a layup.

Green is making a strong push for a second-career NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, but Hollins clearly believes second-year Rockets wing Amen Thompson should take home the honor.

To Thompson's credit, he shut down Steph Curry and held the two-time NBA MVP to three points on 1-of-10 shooting from the field. Curry was 0 of 3 from the field when guarded by Thompson, per NBA.com's advanced metrics.

But according to those same advanced metrics, Şengün made 3 of 8 shots and scored seven of his 19 total points when defended by Green during Sunday's game.

So, Hollins' theory that Green can't guard Şengün might have played well to Rockets fans watching the game, but the numbers show that the Warriors forward can hold his own.

