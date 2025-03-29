Draymond Green

Draymond reveals his kids cried after Warriors traded Wiggins to Heat

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors’ trading fan-favorite wing Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat hit close to home for Golden State icon Draymond Green.

The four-time NBA champion  explained how Wiggins’ involuntary departure emotionally impacted his children during a segment on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“My kids cried when they found out Wiggs was gone because his kids and my kids have a great relationship,” Green told co-host and ex-Warriors guard Baron Davis. “They cried when they found out. And I told Wiggs, because I saw him right after the deadline and All-Star break, ‘Man, my kids were crying when they found out your girls were gone.’ 

“He was like, ‘Bruh, that’s the only thing Amyah (Wiggins’ eldest daughter) kept saying, “Wait, so I don’t get to see my friends anymore?”’ So, there’s so much more than just basketball there.”

The moment sure was bigger than basketball.

Green, Wiggins and their loved ones grew close after the two were teammates in Golden State from the 2019-2020 campaign until Feb. 5, the day Golden State acquired then-Miami star Jimmy Butler.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green 5 hours ago

Why Warriors' 2022 title was ‘sweetest' moment of Draymond's career

Draymond Green 10 hours ago

Draymond's faith in Warriors' title chances grows daily despite decreasing odds

And Wiggins, an 11-year NBA veteran, shone on the court with the Warriors. He earned the lone NBA All-Star appearance and championship of his career thus far with the franchise during a thrilling 2021-22 run and averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists throughout his 307-game tenure in Golden State.

Green and his children definitely will miss Wiggins. However, Green is glad Wiggins is flourishing in Miami – averaging a strong 19.9 points per game – and wasn’t too upset the ex-Golden State wing helped the Heat to a 112-86 win over the Warriors on Tuesday at Kaseya Center.  

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“To see your brother on the other side, it was definitely weird,” Green said about facing Wiggins on Tuesday. “Obviously, I’m pissed off we lost a game we needed and wanted to win, but I’m also happy to see Wiggs play well. Because again, the love that’s there, it’s bigger than just a game. …”

Family comes before hoops for Green. And Wiggins is family.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenAndrew Wiggins
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us