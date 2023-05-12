Draymond Green Believes Warriors' 2016 Experience Can Help in Game 6

Draymond believes Dubs can lean on 2016 experience for Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' Big Three core of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry knows what goes into overcoming a three-games-to-one playoff series deficit.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Golden State had to win three straight games in the 2016 Western Conference finals to advance past the Oklahoma City Thunder led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

In speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Green was asked what the Warriors could draw from that experience as they look to avoid elimination again in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

"You always try to draw from those experiences," Green told reporters postgame. "You look back and I think experience in life is, no matter what the situation is, we all look to that experience when our backs are against the wall. Just understanding, like that OKC game didn't go our way the whole game.

"If I remember correctly, we were down like 15 points or something in the third quarter and Klay went ape s--t."

Seven years ago, the Warriors faced a similar situation (down 3-2) heading into OKC. Asked Draymond Green how much he can draw from that experience in 2023: pic.twitter.com/0Htzjte3bR — Evan Giddings (@egiddings10) May 11, 2023

Furthermore, Green notes that Los Angeles will be ready to give Golden State its best shot in Game 6. The Lakers want to close out the series at home and avoid returning to the Bay for a winner-take-all Game 7.

"You just got to keep fighting and knowing that this team is going to come out and give us their best punch and you got to take that punch and respond," Green continued. "And if you respond, they will punch again and you have to respond again. If you can do that, then the game tends to flip your way.

"So we'll be expecting their best. That's an incredible team led by incredible players and an incredible coach. So they will come out and they will be aggressive. We'll come out and we have to be aggressive from the gate and try to get the game at the pace and tempo that we want it at and try to impose our will on the game."

If the Warriors want to avoid elimination, they might have to do so without Andrew Wiggins, who appeared on the injury report with a left costal cartilage fracture and is questionable for Game 6.

However, Golden State isn't alone in dealing with a hurt star player as Anthony Davis, who is probable for the contest, is coming off a head injury.

Whichever team comes away with the Game 6 win will have to earn it because neither team will hand it to them despite the two squads having an injury to a star player.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast