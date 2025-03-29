What Draymond told LeVert after heated Kuminga exchange

Warriors forward Draymond Green did not know that his trash-talking towards Atlanta Hawks forward Caris LeVert was captured by a microphone.

LeVert got into it with Jonathan Kuminga, and the always outspoken Green could not help but lay into the Atlanta forward by pointing out that he had been traded so many times throughout his NBA career. And on the latest "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," Green revealed why he got involved.

"I butted in because all I heard was he looked at JK at the free-throw line and was like, 'You were this close to getting traded.' That's all I heard," Green said. "I didn't hear anything else that was said. Which was why my response was, 'Bro, you've been traded seven times.' How you going to talk to him about almost being traded and you've been traded seven times?

Green shared that Hawks star guard Tre Young also shared a comment, playfully telling Green to "chill."

"JK must've said to him something about him getting traded, but I didn't hear all that," Green said. "But the last thing you're going to do to one of my guys is talk about you were this close to getting traded. I can't go with that."

Green also admitted he didn't know the microphone picked up his remarks to LeVert, and said he learned from a group chat with his friends that the broadcast audio got it.

"And they said yeah, the TV caught it for sure so I was like ‘Dang, my bad.’ And some of my boys in the group chat from Michigan State were like, ‘F--k that, he’s from the other side anyway,’ but some of my boys in the group chat also went to Michigan, so it started some sparks.

“I know Caris through one of my boys in the group chat that went to Michigan. Caris is a good dude. Man, you know we banter back and forth on the court. That's just what it is. That's what happens in the game. It's just fun and games.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The hotly contested game between Atlanta and Golden State ended with the Hawks pulling away for the 124-115 victory as the Warriors could not contain Georges Niang and Trae Young.

Green has become known for his smack talk, so it’s not a surprise that he unloaded on LeVert. That’s just part of his passionate playing style.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast