Draymond ‘wholeheartedly' doubles down on Warriors title prediction

Draymond Green rarely, if ever, backtracks on his opinions.

And that certainly wasn't the case after the Warriors forward boldly (?) claimed as a guest analyst on TNT's NBA All-Star Weekend broadcast that Golden State, after its blockbuster trade of Jimmy Butler, will win the championship this season.

Green, on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," passionately doubled down on his claim.

"I believe we got the pieces to do it," Green said. "And like I said, I know what that looks and feels like. There's a lot of people like 'How is he going to say that?' that ain't done it. What did [Jay-Z] say? ['Everybody can tell you how to do it, they never did it']. You've got all these people out here talking about what I said and how I'm going to do it ... I've done it. Over and over and over and over. I know what it looks and feels like.

"I 1,000 percent, wholeheartedly stand all 10 toes down on everything I've said. We winning that. And I look forward to all the people who run and duck and hide and then not even acknowledge that 'Yo, this man said this when they were [28-27].'

While it's uncertain if Green's prediction will come true, it is certain that he and longtime teammate Steph Curry know what a championship team looks and feels like.

However, that feeling doesn't always materialize in a championship.

Green and the Warriors, at the time of his prediction, were 28-27 and held the Western Conference's No. 10 seed.

Golden State (30-27) since has won two big games against the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks and now sit just 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers (31-25) for the sixth and final Western Conference playoff spot. The Warriors are riding high, but Green was bold enough to make his prediction before they started to climb up the standings.

"The thing about me, I talk s--t when we're down 20. I don't necessarily talk when we're up 20," Green added. "I talk when we're down 20. Now, unless you've been like barking, then of course I'm going to talk when we're up 20. But I talk when we're down 20, that's when I like to talk. When we're 28-27, I said what I said. I didn't say it when everybody else gets the clearer picture. I said that when we were 28-27 and I meant it and I stand on it. I'm looking forward to letting that play out how it may, but I'm excited as hell about this team, man."

It's a small sample size, but the Warriors are 2-0 since Green's prediction and 5-1 overall since acquiring Butler.

And if Butler truly is the boost the Warriors needed, Green will be waiting patiently with receipts if Golden State does hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy this summer.

