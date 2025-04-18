Stephen A warns Draymond to ‘watch himself' vs. Brooks, Rockets

Stephen A. Smith believes Draymond Green needs to be careful as he and the Warriors face forward Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The ESPN analyst explained what makes Green such a great player and how Brooks' contentious comments play into the looming matchup.

“The greatest element of Draymond Green is his mind,” Smith told Danny Green and Molly Qerim on Friday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “And Dillion Brooks basically challenged him when he said what he said. ‘I’m not going to get ejected, I’m going to leave that to someone else,’ we know who he is talking about. So, Draymond Green hears that kind of statement, and his mentality in all likelihood is going to be, ‘We’re going to play these mind games…and I’m going to one-up you mentally.’ ”

"Draymond [Green] needs to watch himself." 😯 @stephenasmith and @DGreen_14 on Draymond Green vs. Dillon Brooks in Warriors-Rockets 👀 pic.twitter.com/GAiERIC6ei — First Take (@FirstTake) April 18, 2025

Brooks and Green are not exactly friendly, having had plenty of fiery interactions on the court when the former was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Now a key contributor to an up-and-coming Rockets team focused on avenging years of playoff futility against the Warriors, Brooks is expected to be a thorn in the side of Golden State.

Smith understands the heated nature of the Rockets-Warriors rivalry and Green’s penchant for playing hard and drawing fouls and ejections, which has cost Golden State in the past.

“It’s worth repeating this: Draymond needs to watch himself,” Smith said. “There is a title that Draymond himself will admit he cost Golden State years ago because he got himself suspended [for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals].”

The upstart Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises this season, surging up the standings to capture the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors have been rejuvenated since trading for Jimmy Butler, but a few late-season missteps cost them a shot at a top-six seed. After surviving a slugfest in the NBA play-in tournament against Memphis, Golden State arrives with a full head of steam as the No. 7 seed.

The Warriors must bring their best against a dynamic and physical Rockets team, particularly a calm, focused Green.

Expect plenty of mind games and colorful language from the 35-year-old as he and Golden State look to ground Brooks and the Rockets for good.

