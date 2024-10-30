Draymond dumbfounded by Heat's blunder of Wade statue

Draymond Green recently weighed in on the Dwyane Wade Miami Heat statue controversy.

Speaking on his eponymous podcast, Green could not help but talk about the statue of Wade that was unveiled recently in front of Kaseya Center in Miami.

“First, I want to say congratulations to D-Wade on the statue,” Green told co-host Baron Davis. “To get your jersey retired is one thing, that’s incredible. To get a statue, that’s a totally different level. But, we must ask what were your first thoughts on the statue?”

The statue has stirred up controversy for not looking like the Heat legend, leading to mixed reactions on social media. Green offered his thoughts on the situation, expressing his bewilderment at the process.

“I saw pictures of D-Wade viewing [a mock of] the statue’s face,” Green said to Davis. “It’s actually on Rachel Nicholl’s [social media page] if I’m not mistaken. And I must say, the mockup of his face looks absolutely nothing like the statue turned out.

“So, everybody’s like ‘Oh, D-Wade he saw it, he approved it,’ but the mockup of his face looked like D-Wade. Afterwards, it looked like Tim Thomas. I don’t quite understand how it ended up that way. My thing is, don’t they show the statue to someone before they unveil it and everybody is like ‘Oh yo who is that guy?’ ”

Wade cemented himself as one of the greatest players in Heat history, winning three NBA championships and the 2006 NBA Finals MVP. The 13-time All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer also had his No. 3 jersey retired by Miami, but he is the first player in franchise history to have a statue outside the Kaseya Center.

You can expect that Green will have a say in the creation of a statue in his likeness outside Chase Center in San Francisco if the Warriors ever decide to erect one. Hopefully, the finished product will resemble him.

