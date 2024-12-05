Draymond Green

Warriors provide encouraging MRI results on Draymond's calf injury

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors received an encouraging injury update on Draymond Green before Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Green, who missed Tuesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets with left calf tightness, underwent an MRI on Wednesday which came back negative, the team said in a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 34-year-old was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets at Chase Center, and his status for the second half of Golden State's back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves is to be determined.

The concern level with the extent of Green's injury only intensified when the veteran forward himself stated on his "The Draymond Green Show" podcast that the injury scares him.

“I’ll be 100 percent honest, I’m a little afraid,” Green, 34, said of the injury. “But in saying that, I have confidence in our staff. I have confidence that I’m getting ahead of it right now because the smart thing to do is to catch it right now while I’m already getting these symptoms.”

In 19 games this season, Green is averaging 8.8 points on 43.3-percent shooting from the field and 40.3 percent from 3-point range, with 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 28.5 minutes.

Steph Curry (knees) also is out for Thursday's contest, while Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is questionable.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 23 hours ago

Steph, Draymond ruled out for Dubs-Rockets game; Wiggs questionable

Steph Curry 21 hours ago

Steph and Ayesha host ‘Christmas with the Currys' event in Oakland

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenWarriors Injury Update
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us