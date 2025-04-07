Former NBA guard Lou Williams isn't a fan of the flagrant foul assessed to Draymond Green for a collision with All-Star center Alperen Şengün during the Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Chase Center.

"That one's tricky," Williams told Michelle Beadle and fellow former NBA player Chandler Parsons on FanDuel's "Run It Back" on Monday. "I wouldn't give this one too much. This looks like a routine basketball play to me. Now, everything else is typical Draymond, getting on the guy's skin and trying to get him revved up. But this one right here looks like a basketball play to me."

Williams, who played 17 NBA seasons with six teams, used a different F-word to describe the play: Flop.

"But referees are human," Williams continued. "They look at who it is, what type of play it is and your reputation comes into play, and they make calls based on it. I don't know if he's seeking out Şengün right here. I really don't. And it looks like it's barely even any contact as well. Like, it looks like a somewhat of a little baby flop right there, but yeah, I'm not rolling. I'm not rolling on this one, but again, it's Draymond Green, so everything that he does is going to be considered with a grain of salt, and referees are going to make this call based on who it is and what it is. So for that I'm not rolling."

Draymond Green should NOT have received a flagrant foul for "elbowing" Alperen Sengun 👀



"It's Draymond Green. Everything he does is considered with a grain of salt." - @TeamLou23



"The things he did later were obnoxious, but this a natural basketball move." - @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/FzshuxPgAc — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 7, 2025

Parsons, who played nine NBA seasons with four teams, agreed with Williams' assessment of the play, believing there's nothing Green could have done differently.

"What else do you want him to do?" Parsons said. "That looks like a natural movement that he's going to. I don't think this is anything malicious. I don't think this is dirty. Again, the things he did later were a little obnoxious, but like this is just a normal basketball play. It was unfortunate that he caught an [elbow], but this the risk that you take when you go vertical and you got an aggressive dude coming at you, but I think this is bad. I think this is a natural basketball play."

Williams doubled down on his assessment of a flop after watching the replay multiple times.

"Honestly, now that I'm watching it over and over and over, this is a flop more than anything to me," Williams said.

Green also wasn't sure what the referees expected him to do on that play.

"I mean, the Flagrant call, I don’t know what to do," Green told reporters after the game. "Go duck? Don’t go up for the layup?"

As Parsons noted, Green picked up a technical foul before halftime for shoving Şengün. The Warriors forward then barked in Şengün's direction.

Draymond received a tech for this sequence 😬 pic.twitter.com/PT1ytcTv80 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2025

Draymond let Alperen Şengün know 😅 pic.twitter.com/yY2Fk8U8Lc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2025

Based on Green's history and reputation, it's unlikely that the NBA rescinds the flagrant foul.

But two former NBA players believe the four-time NBA champion did nothing wrong, for what it's worth.

