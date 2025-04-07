Draymond Green

Draymond shares blunt response to Flagrant 1 foul in Warriors' loss

By Angelina Martin

Draymond Green is no stranger to foul trouble, but even the Warriors forward was confused by the Flagrant 1 foul he received in Golden State's 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Chase Center.

"I mean, the Flagrant call, I don’t know what to do," Green told reporters after the game. "Go duck? Don’t go up for the layup?"

Green received his third Flagrant foul of the 2024-25 NBA season in the third quarter of Sunday's game after he went up for a layup and made contact with Rockets center Alperen Şengün's face. While it appeared the contact was justified and unintentional as part of Green's shot process, officials ruled otherwise after a short review of the play.

Green also received a technical foul with one minute remaining in the second quarter for an incident once again involving Şengün. Green pushed up on Şengün and nudged him near the throat for his 13th tech of the season, but he defended that one as well after the game.

"The tech -- I’m not going to stop because the referee says stop and give up position," Green said. "I already gave up six inches and 50 pounds. So, it is what it is."

Şengün credited the fiery interaction and Green's subsequent tech as the catalyst for Houston's win after the game.

“I think that was the moment we won the game," Şengün told reporters (h/t The San Francisco Standard's Danny Emerman). "Because [Green] got T’d up and we responded well. I think they were trying to scare us to play softer."

Green didn't divulge his motivation for the tech, but it could be assumed he was attempting to light a fire under the Warriors in a tie ballgame with huge NBA playoff implications.

It's clear the Golden State veteran wouldn't change anything about how he played Sunday, and Dub Nation certainly agreed the Flagrant 1 foul was unwarranted.

