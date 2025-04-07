Draymond receives controversial Flagrant 1 foul on odd Şengün play

Draymond Green has been known to get into trouble on the court, but the Warriors forward might have been a victim of his reputation in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Chase Center.

After review, Green was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for making contact with Rockets center Alperen Şengün as he went up for a layup. Green's elbow appeared to strike Şengün in the face as he attempted to make the basket, and officials deemed the action unnecessary.

Draymond received a flagrant 1 for this controversial play pic.twitter.com/6r8SG0URbF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2025

The foul was Green's third Flagrant of the 2024-25 NBA season, and his fifth personal foul of the game because it wasn't the first time during the game things got spicy between himself and Şengün.

With just over a minute left in the first half of a 47-47 tie game, Green received a technical foul after pushing up on Şengün and nudging him near the throat -- Green's 13th tech of the season.

Draymond received a tech for this sequence 😬 pic.twitter.com/PT1ytcTv80 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2025

Green clapped in officiating crew chief Ben Taylor's face after he called the foul, and after Rockets guard Jalen Green missed the technical free throw, Green walked up to Şengün and let out a visceral yell in his direction.

Draymond let Alperen Şengün know 😅 pic.twitter.com/yY2Fk8U8Lc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2025

It has been a tense contest between the two Western Conference foes, who are separated by 4 1/2 games in the playoff standings.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast