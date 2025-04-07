Draymond Green

Draymond receives controversial Flagrant 1 foul on odd Şengün play

By Angelina Martin

Draymond Green has been known to get into trouble on the court, but the Warriors forward might have been a victim of his reputation in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Chase Center.

After review, Green was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for making contact with Rockets center Alperen Şengün as he went up for a layup. Green's elbow appeared to strike Şengün in the face as he attempted to make the basket, and officials deemed the action unnecessary.

The foul was Green's third Flagrant of the 2024-25 NBA season, and his fifth personal foul of the game because it wasn't the first time during the game things got spicy between himself and Şengün.

With just over a minute left in the first half of a 47-47 tie game, Green received a technical foul after pushing up on Şengün and nudging him near the throat -- Green's 13th tech of the season.

Green clapped in officiating crew chief Ben Taylor's face after he called the foul, and after Rockets guard Jalen Green missed the technical free throw, Green walked up to Şengün and let out a visceral yell in his direction.

It has been a tense contest between the two Western Conference foes, who are separated by 4 1/2 games in the playoff standings.

