Draymond receives flagrant 1, tech after striking Hornets' Salaun

Warriors star Draymond Green was penalized for being too physical and animated during Monday night’s 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Green was issued a flagrant 1 foul and technical foul after physically boxing out and striking Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun during the third quarter following a missed three-point shot from Charlotte star LaMelo Ball. Green obviously wasn’t happy with the officiating crew afterward.

A 13-year Golden State veteran, Green has committed his very fair share of blatant, overzealous infractions. This one, though, wasn’t too bad. But you can be the judge.

Nevertheless, the play resulted in Green’s 17th career flagrant foul and – get this – 162nd technical. That’s a lot of overzealousness.

Green now unfavorably has reached two flagrant fouls in three consecutive campaigns. Green’s technical, too, was his 12th of the 2024-25 NBA season and spoiled what was his lowest total since he collected 11 during the 2014-15 season.

Green was 25 then and is 35 now. While he might have gray hairs these days, Green remains the same, fierce competitor he was a decade ago.

Outside of Green’s wacky foul, the veteran forward had a more-than-productive game. He finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds (four offensive), seven assists, two steals and as a game-high plus-20 over 28 minutes.

