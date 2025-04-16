Dray shares admirable message to Ja after star's injury vs. Warriors

Warriors star Draymond Green had a sportsmanlike message for Grizzlies star Ja Morant after the guard admirably played through a tweaked right ankle in Golden State’s 121-116 win over Memphis in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

"The dog that always is Ja," Green told reporters postgame. "I think he may struggle to play in [Memphis’ play-in game] Friday. He came back tonight off straight adrenaline. But that's who he is. That's why this franchise has been in the position that they have been in over the last few years, and you're kind of like, man, they may make a run.”

Morant hurt his ankle after landing on Warriors guard Buddy Hield’s foot when attempting a shot with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. Morant went to the bench desperate for treatment and ultimately returned to finish the close game.

The 25-year-old finished with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting with two rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes, though he had a Grizzlies-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting before landing on Hield’s foot.

As Green mentioned, Morant was able to play through the pain and rely on adrenaline to carry him to the finish line. And for that, the four-time NBA champion has even more respect for the rival, high-flying guard.

"Ja is special," Green told reporters. "He's one of the more special players in this league, and has the heart of a lion. So I wasn't surprised at all. That's who he's been. That's who he is going to be. His saying: ‘I'm going to run up the chimney,’ he live[s] by that.

“You know, I respect it because he never not run up the chimney."

Like Green, Morant has never been afraid of smoke.

So Green wouldn’t be surprised if the Grizzlies were to make noise in the NBA playoffs – if they handle business against the winner of Wednesday night’s Sacramento Kings-Dallas Mavericks play-in game – on Morant’s back and tweaked ankle.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I'm playing," Morant told reporters Tuesday night about the Grizzlies’ upcoming game. "That's basically the answer I'm giving. It ain't nothing different."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast