Warriors-Grizzlies outcome could be determined by specific matchup

When the Memphis Grizzlies invade Chase Center on Friday night, the Warriors won’t have to worry about spectacular point guard Ja Morant. He’s out indefinitely with injuries related to a hard fall last week.

The Warriors do have to deal with Jaren Jackson Jr. Since missing the first two games of the season, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward/center is averaging a team-high 22.5 points a game, shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep.

The task of dealing with Jackson falls mostly onto Draymond Green, who is quite familiar with his brother from the Michigan State hoops family.

In 15 NBA games against Jackson, Green has limited him to 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, according to statmuse.com statistics. But the job is getting tougher as Jackson, 25, has matured into a star. His scoring is up, as he’s averaging 26 points per game over the last four meetings.

Green, only 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, defends Jackson in much the same way he attacks most opponents with a significant size advantage, by using leverage, anticipation and his customary friskiness.

That also works in Green’s favor in one other way: Jackson historically is prone to committing fouls. He led the NBA in fouls per game last season, averaging 3.6. He’s 14th this season, at 3.3 per game.

There is a possibility that the Grizzlies, whose players already have missed 70 games due to injury or illness, can fortify its roster Friday night.

Shooting guard Desmond Bane, who has missed the last seven games with a right oblique strain, was upgraded to questionable Friday morning. Forward Vince Williams Jr., who has yet to play this season while recovering from a tibial stress reaction, also was upgraded to questionable and could make his season debut. Forward Brandon Clarke, who sat out against the Lakers on Wednesday night with toe soreness, also is listed as questionable.

If any or all those reinforcements should emerge, Jackson will have a lighter load.

Though Jackson is by far the most productive big man on the Memphis roster, Green and his teammates – namely Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney – also must contend with the likes of 6-foot-11 Santi Aldama, 7-foot-1 Jay Huff and 7-foot-4 rookie Zach Edey.

The upshot? Contain Jackson and force others to do more heavy lifting than usual.

