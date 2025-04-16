Draymond confident Kuminga will contribute in Warriors-Rockets series

Jonathan Kuminga didn’t play a second in the Warriors’ regular-season finale loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, nor in Golden State’s 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday.

While coach Steve Kerr’s rotation changes often, not many expected the 22-year-old to register consecutive DNPs during the most crucial points of the 2024-25 NBA season.

So the question now is: Will Kuminga play during the Warriors’ first-round Western Conference playoff series against the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets? Draymond Green certainly believes so.

“He’ll contribute,” Green told reporters postgame on Tuesday about Kuminga. “He’s getting his work in. That’s all you can do in that situation, get your work in. He’ll be meaningful for us in that series. I have zero doubt about that. I think the challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged, as is for anyone in that situation. But I have zero doubt in my mind that he’s going to help us in this series – he will, 1,000 percent.”

Kuminga, even through his growing pains, seemingly brings great value to Golden State on any given night and would appear to be a key piece against Houston.

He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his fourth Warriors campaign, and in four games against the Rockets this season, Kuminga averaged an impressive 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Kerr said Kuminga has been “pretty impactful” for the Warriors after the loss to the Clippers but proceeded to not play him Tuesday night. Green expects Kuminga to have a big role against the Rockets, but the rotation ultimately will be decided by Kerr.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast