Draymond Green

Draymond believes Klay views his Warriors ending as ‘stain' on career

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Draymond Green believes Klay Thompson looks at his Warriors ending as a blemish on his NBA career. 

In Monday’s episode of his “Draymond Green Show” podcast, Green further discussed Thompson's departure to new co-host Baron Davis.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“I hope and pray that [Thompson] goes to Dallas and plays great. … because that will allow him to appreciate what he’s done here,” Green told Davis. “Like, right now, if I’m totally honest with you, I think it’s like a stain on [his career], for him. And Klay hasn’t said it’s a stain on it, by the way; It’s just how I feel in my gut.”

Thompson spent his first 13 seasons with Golden State, where he won four championships, was a five-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection alongside fellow future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame selections in Steph Curry and Green.

But because of contractual stalemates, Thompson shockingly left the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason.

Green knows that No. 11 one day will be retired at Chase Center in honor of the new Mavericks sharpshooter. Until then, Green hopes that Thompson can heal after his Golden State era roughly ended.

Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins 9 hours ago

Wiggins ready to pour himself into Warriors for season of redemption

Draymond Green 7 hours ago

Why re-engaged Draymond swings Warriors' pendulum of success

“So many times, people in the NBA don’t have a place to call home,” Green added to Davis. “And again, regardless of how he may feel, he’s getting a statue here, his jersey going up, he’s a legend, this is home forever -- all of that. You just want him to feel how he’s supposed to feel leaving from a place that you built. 

“I hope for him -- because I just know who Klay Thompson is as a person – I feel like if he goes to Dallas and plays great, then he can be like, ‘All right, I’m cool now.’ He’s just so competitive, man. I just want that for him, bro.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Thompson wanted a contract that would’ve aligned him with Curry and Green’s timelines. Instead, he reportedly was met with cold negotiation tactics from Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

It will take time for Thompson -- and all of Dub Nation -- to heal after one of the Bay Area’s most iconic athletes left for Texas. Green, though, knows that the Warriors organization forever will be Thompson’s home and that, one day, the two parties can recollect.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenKlay Thompson
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us