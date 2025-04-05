Draymond Green

Draymond drops perfect Klay joke after Warriors' fifth straight win

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Klay Thompson plays for the Dallas Mavericks now, but his spirit lives on within the Warriors organization -- through Draymond Green, that is.

The usually fiery Golden State veteran channeled his former teammate's chill demeanor after the Warriors' huge 118-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, with Green's third game in four days clearly leaving the 35-year-old exhausted.

"I'm sorry I'm giving y'all the lowest energy ever. I'm exhausted," Green told reporters at Chase Center after the victory. "But, it's good. I feel like I sound like Klay Thompson up here. Exhausted, dog ... I don't even know how to make [paper airplanes]. I would make them and fly it across, but I don't know how to do it."

Green was pivotal in the Warriors' fifth consecutive win, delivering another clutch defensive performance that has his name atop the NBA Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

The Golden State star helped slow down NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets' high-powered offense, just one night after locking up Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić and three days after posting a triple-double in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

So, it's certainly safe to say Green was feeling tired. Thompson was and still is known for his laid-back postgame pressers, often folding his stat sheet into a paper airplane to whisk into the crowd of reporters as he answered a question. And Green always has been the opposite, whether it's engaging in back-and-forths with the press or providing insightful -- albeit long-winded -- responses.

But not on Friday night.

"I'm exhausted," Green said. "I just want to go home, relax, go to sleep. I'm tired."

Green is giving it his all as the Warriors enter their final five regular-season games holding onto the Western Conference's No. 5 playoff seed. And with the Mavericks sitting in the No. 9 spot, perhaps Green and Thompson will meet again on the court before all is said and done.

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenKlay Thompson
