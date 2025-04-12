Draymond states Warriors are ‘new team' ahead of Clippers showdown

Draymond Green is certain the Warriors’ vital regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Chase Center will be a tough challenge.

After all, Golden State, depending on the result, will either remain in the final NBA playoff spot or fall to No. 7 and host a play-in game.

In the Warriors’ defense, however, coach Steve Kerr and Co. recently have found new life.

“It’s a tough game for us,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on "Warriors Postgame Live" after Golden State's 103-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Moda Center.

“They beat us three times this year, but we’re a new team.”

Green isn’t wrong. Golden State has performed a 180-degree turn since trading for six-time NBA All-Star wing Jimmy Butler at the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Before Butler’s arrival, the Warriors were ailing for additional two-way versatility, with a 25-26 record to show for it. Since the 35-year-old’s arrival in the Bay Area, Golden State has propelled to a 23-7 record with him on the team.

The Warriors’ recent success doesn’t revoke the Clippers’ notorious pedigree, though.

“It’s always fun going up against a Ty Lue-coached team,” Green added. “Kawhi Leonard is a great player. We’ve had our battles with James Harden.

“That team is playing really good basketball, so we have to make sure we bring our A game.”

As Green mentioned, the Clippers’ high-powered offense edged the Warriors on three occasions this season – and it wasn’t a coincidence.

Outside of its talent, Lue and Co. are geared with the X's and O's capable of curbing Golden State’s strengths – both offensively and defensively.

On Sunday, however, Los Angeles will come face-to-face with an unfamiliar Golden State.

