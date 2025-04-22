Draymond Green

Thunder star throws subtle shade at Draymond for DPOY nomination

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort is not one of the three finalists for this year's NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, and his teammates immediately came to his defense -- by throwing a shot at Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein was asked Monday what he thinks voters missed by leaving Dort off the finalist list, to which he offered a sarcastic suggestion.

"I might need to get a podcast with Lu," Hartenstein said (h/t OKC Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza). "I don't know. Maybe that. If you've watched him all year, he's been great. The finalists are great defenders, but watching Lu do what he does on a nightly basis, I think that's what people don't see with the stats that don't show.

"He's been great all year. To me, he's Defensive Player of the Year."

Green, of course, has his well-known podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," which launched in 2021. He originally was ridiculed for hosting a podcast while the NBA season was ongoing, but the criticism died down after Green helped the Warriors win their fourth title in 2022.

Green now is vying for his second career DPOY nod after averaging 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while finishing with a 108.8 defensive rating in 68 games this season.

Atlanta Hawks wing Dyson Daniels and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley join Green as DPOY finalists.

