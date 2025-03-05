Dunleavy has perfect reply to Draymond's Warriors championship promise

Just because Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy isn't as outspoken as Draymond Green doesn't mean he won't back the veteran forward's blunt statements.

Dunleavy himself might not outwardly guarantee an NBA championship for Golden State this season, but Green will -- and did.

"I think we're going to win the championship," Green said on TNT before the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center before correcting himself. "I'm sorry, I said I think we're going to win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship."

As expected, the bold prediction quickly made the rounds around the NBA world, and it didn't take long for Green's proclamation to reach the phone of Dunleavy.

"I'm not on Twitter, but my phone was blowing up. People were passing tweets along to me, and I got the news, I got the message," Dunleavy told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk," which debuted Wednesday. "Look, I think it's great. I think Draymond, to have that confidence in our group, is great and that's what we want from the players, especially a player like that who gives so much every night.

"So I'm good with it. Now it's on him to live up to it."

Green has kept up his end of the bargain since his Feb. 16 promise, averaging 11.9 points on 43.5-percent shooting with 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.9 minutes through seven games after the All-Star break -- in which the Warriors have posted a 6-1 record.

Golden State (34-28) now has won 9 of its last 11 games and has leaped into the Western Conference's No. 6 playoff seed.

"When Draymond says stuff, the best part about it is he owns it," Dunleavy said. "So whatever comment he made, or is going to continue to make, I know he'll own it."

Only time will tell for Green and the Warriors as they chase their fifth championship in 11 seasons.

