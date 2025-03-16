Draymond drops epic ‘night night' on Knicks to seal Warriors' win

Draymond Green sent the New York Knicks back to the city that never sleeps with an epic "night night" celebration on Saturday night.

Green's driving layup with 25.8 seconds remaining gave the Warriors a six-point lead in a game they eventually won 97-94 at Chase Center.

DRAYMOND DROPPED A "NIGHT NIGHT" ON THE KNICKS 😴pic.twitter.com/UDPgczUAUu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2025

Green, after jawing with Karl-Anthony Towns all night, beat the Knicks' big man to the basket and got the last laugh.

When Green got to the Warriors' bench, he did the "night night" gesture with injured guard Brandin Podziemski.

Dray and Podz doing the "night night" together 🤝 💤 pic.twitter.com/vabBh2ziMb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2025

Green finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one block.

While Steph Curry made the "night night" celebration a global sensation, the Warriors have another term for the action when Green does it.

"We say in the locker room, Draymond do the 'nightmare,' " guard Moses Moody told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke after the Warriors' win. "Nah, but it's cool. That's something obviously started with Steph, but he passed it on, moved it around and the whole team is sending them home."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We say in the locker room -- Draymond does the "nightmare." Moses Moody has a new name for Draymond Green doing Steph Curry's "night-night" celebration 😂



[image or embed] — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) March 15, 2025 at 8:38 PM

Green and the Warriors have won seven consecutive games and improved to 39-28 with the win over the Knicks, who head back to New York after going 2-3 on a five-game West Coast road trip.

After Saturday's loss, the Knicks might not sleep well on the cross-country flight.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast