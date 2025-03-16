Draymond Green

Draymond drops perfect one-word response to Moody's ‘nightmare' remark

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Draymond Green approves.

After Moses Moody called Green's version of Steph Curry's "night night" celebration the "nightmare" following the Warriors' 97-94 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Chase Center, the Golden State veteran responded with a suitable one-word reaction on his Instagram story.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Spooky," Green wrote with several laughing emojis.

Green hit the night night after his driving layup with 25.8 seconds remaining secured Golden State's win -- the last laugh after he and Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns were going at it all game.

Following the Warriors' seventh consecutive win, Moody told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke about Golden State's special name for Green's version of Curry's iconic celebration.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 9 hours ago

Steph ruled out of Warriors-Bucks game due to rest; Giannis probable

Steph Curry 9 hours ago

How Butler, Warriors can ‘protect' tired Steph moving forward

"We say in the locker room, Draymond does the 'nightmare,' " Moody told Burke. "Nah, but it's cool. That's something obviously started with Steph, but he passed it on, moved it around and the whole team is sending them home."

"We say in the locker room -- Draymond does the "nightmare." Moses Moody has a new name for Draymond Green doing Steph Curry's "night-night" celebration 😂

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) March 15, 2025 at 8:38 PM
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Spooky indeed.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenMoses Moody
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us